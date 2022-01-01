Software Engineer and Entrepreneur
Software Engineer Portfolio
The Black Caucus Panel
Discussing my experiences in tech with my fellow peers.
Unity Imperial
This is a platform where we are bringing black businesses together.
Loy Web Desings
Loy Web Designs specializes in web design and development.
CV Video
Software Engineer Video Resume
My LinkedIn Page
Book Consultation
Get a New Website!
