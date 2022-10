BR Notary Services

Hi! I am Bianca your professional Notary and Signing Agent. I am proud to serve as a notary public in my community and those who need notary signing services. BR Notary Services is 100% Women & Veteran owned DBA under BR Consulting Group LLC in Virginia. I have an BAS in Computer Science & a Masters of Science in Network & Information Security & Assurance. I am well knowledgeable and educated on security of Information.