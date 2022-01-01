Denise Crepsac

I am a strong single mother of two boys , looking to become a entrepreneur, I have many talents starting with knowing how to draw since I was 10 years old so I’m looking to become a tattoo artist I’ve been doing hair since I was about 12 so cosmetology it has always been something I’ve been interested in I recently started learning how to do acrylic nails. I’m really down to earth and an extremely blunt person . Enthusiastic and eager to accomplish my goals in life. Sometimes I can be a little all over the place more feet in this world but I do get a hold of myself and catch it I’m just looking for a little bit of guidance to help me plant my feet where they’re supposed to be . I know people can give you all the answers but I am open to getting some advice I am open to seeing other experiences and learning and growing with others.