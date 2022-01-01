Burn & Rave Podcast

Listen. Learn. Laugh. When a hot rod obsessed, tattooed, calloused, and common-sense builder of all things meets a vertically challenged, liberal poet, professor, and part-time ninja, sparks fly, but laughter flies even higher as hosts Ryan and Sam "burn and rave at close of day" and "rage against the dying of the light" because they have no plans to "go gentle into that good night" and neither should you. (Sound Engineer: Joe Zimmerer!)