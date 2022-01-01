Bethany Welch
These options below are for contributing to honor people I hold dear and will never forget(besides Spotify). The links will also give you a description of or tell you a little about the foundation or organization and of the person in memory. Please consider donating or giving to these amazing causes and foundations or organization. I greatly appreciate you looking at this. Also, If you are looking for good or new music and playlist, there’s my Spotify. You are amazing and a light just like these people were. You are loved so much by others and by Jesus Christ.
Give to Ferguson Camp Carmel Scholarship Fund
In the giving options click on other and enter Ferguson Camp Carmel Scholarship Fund in the box.