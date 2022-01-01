Bethany Welch

These options below are for contributing to honor people I hold dear and will never forget(besides Spotify). The links will also give you a description of or tell you a little about the foundation or organization and of the person in memory. Please consider donating or giving to these amazing causes and foundations or organization. I greatly appreciate you looking at this. Also, If you are looking for good or new music and playlist, there’s my Spotify. You are amazing and a light just like these people were. You are loved so much by others and by Jesus Christ.