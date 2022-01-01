Janet Andoh

Creating and designing unique, bespoke hats and fascinators for the classy woman with impeccable taste and style. Our aim is to catch people who wouldn't usually wear head accessories, make them thrilled about making a statement and standing out in the crowd. So whether you’re taking a browse, looking for the perfect color match to your outfit or have any special wishes, we are here for you; it is our desire that you not only receive your chosen design in a presentable and adequately packed manner, but that you receive something you adore, love and cherish. Talk to us, and allow us to serve you! Warmly Janet