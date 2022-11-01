Brandon Cardona

I am 21 years old entrepreneur who LOVES working. Very experienced in moving furniture. I have been specializing in moving for about 2 years now. I treat all customers products as they are my own! I’m a very loyal and honest human being. I’m very flexible and I’m willing to do ANYTHING to help my customers out and give them the best experience possible. Stop hiring movers who are ruining your furniture and walls at home. We will get the job done twice as fast at a more efficient price with no damage!