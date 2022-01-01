Cafecito Break
Free Thinking Latino Media Cafecito Break Live M W F @ 12pm via Telegram / Rumble Monday Nights @ 9pm via Rumble (coming soon) English, Español & Spanglish Learn más / Apoya! Que Dios te bendiga. Wepa The Perez Sisters 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🗽
Help Fund Our Latino Free Thinking Media Platform
Hola! We are The Perez Sisters from NYC and we have been producing Cafecito Break, a free thinking Latino Video, Audio and Events Platform for over ten years. We have realized that the most important thing is getting the message across and we are driven by a higher mission of personal liberty, medical freedom, our love for humanity.
Cafecito Break Livestreams M W F @12pm
Let's Start The Conversation: RA and Ruthie
Live Wednesdays 12pm on Rumble. Listen to our latest episode here.
Vamos Hablar Cafecito Break con Rosangel y Louie
En vivo Viernes a las 12pm por "Vamos Hablar" en Rumble. Click aqui para nuestros videos
Botanikal Metaphysical Crystal Mind Wellness Shop
Located in the heart of Williamsburg, Bk botanikal.com
Sources / Important Info
Gov Hochul's Quarantine Camp Regulation Defeated
Gov Hochul's Quarantine Camp Regulation Defeated by Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox & Team Share share share Cafecito Break - New York Freedom Rally Listen to full interview here.
Lawsuit Against Gov Hochul and DOH by Uniting NYS
We WON! NYS Supreme Court Judge Ronald Ploetz has ruled in our favor! The Governor’s forced quarantine regulation has been STRUCK DOWN as unconstitutional. It is null, void and unenforceable, and the Court has prohibited the Governor and DOH from continuing to issue the regulation!
Free Berry St. Petition: Berry St Alliance
Learn more, sign the petition and email the local electeds.
Watch 2000 Mules
They thought we'd never find out. They were wrong. “2000 Mules,” a documentary film created by Dinesh D’Souza, exposes widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome. Drawing on research provided by the election integrity group True the Vote, “2000 Mules” offers two types of evidence: geotracking and video. The geotracking evidence, based on a database of 10 trillion cell phone pings, exposes an elaborate network of paid professional operatives
Children's Health Defense
“The greatest crisis that America faces today is the chronic disease epidemic in America’s children.” - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
The Highwire with Del Big Tree
The HighWire is forging a new path in journalism. By providing unprecedented access to our investigations, The HighWire has become one of the fastest-growing and most trusted health news and talk shows in digital media. We put the power of information in your hands. It’s a new kind of journalism for a new kind of viewer.
Jab Injuires Are Real
1250+ COVID Vaccine Publications and Case Reports
Scientific Publications & Case Reports - Collection of peer reviewed case reports and studies citing adverse effects post COVID vaccination. Researching Covid vaccine adverse events can be daunting in part due to a broad myriad of factors. Primarily, the information is incredibly challenging to find. Here, we share an ever growing list of peer-reviewed studies specific to Covid vaccine adverse events.
Real Not Rare
OUR MISSION STATEMENT "Our government asked us to do our part to stop the virus. We thought we were doing the right thing. Now we are injured, many severely. We are hurting, in pain, and losing our jobs. We are demanding our government do the right thing by acknowledging our injuries, as well as establish compensation for the tens of thousands who have been injured or have died."
React 19 - Information for Vaccine Injured
React19 is a science-based non-profit offering financial, physical, and emotional support for those suffering from longterm Covid-19 vaccine adverse events globally. Our mission is to bring healing to the moms, dads, friends, and loved ones who are facing life-altering side effects from their Covid-19 vaccine. We build bridges between patients and research institutions in order to develop a better understanding of our vaccine complications.
Jab Injuries Global
Our Mission. What makes Jab Injuries Global unique is that we are one of few community driven organisations that can 100% say that we represent every single person we post. We take pride in giving Injured People a Voice knowing it is purely about them and their voice only. We are not a “freedom fighting organisation”, we never were and have always been clear about this from the very beginning even though we personally believe in, align and work alongside the MANY freedom pages around the world