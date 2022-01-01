Jab Injuries Global

Our Mission. What makes Jab Injuries Global unique is that we are one of few community driven organisations that can 100% say that we represent every single person we post. We take pride in giving Injured People a Voice knowing it is purely about them and their voice only. We are not a “freedom fighting organisation”, we never were and have always been clear about this from the very beginning even though we personally believe in, align and work alongside the MANY freedom pages around the world