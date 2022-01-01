Candice Mack

Candice is an entrepreneur and lover of all things love. She owns and operates QC Travel, which is a full service travel agency and QC Wedding Planning LLC, which she specializes in destination weddings and provides full and partial planning services. Her other businesses include Educate to Cultivate that is the core of all she does by cultivating relationships and cultivating people to learn through many forms of education. Developing individuals in business, specific industries, and through routes of homeownership and exposure.