Please sign, donate, and share if you can!
SAVE DUSTIN HIGGS
DONATE TO DUSTIN HIGGS
END SARS AND STOP POLICE BRUTALITY IN NIGERIA
JUSTICE FOR PRISCILLA SLATER
JUSTICE FOR DAMIAN DANIELS
JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR
PLEASE DONATE TO FOOD BANK IN LEBANESE
JUSTICE FOR NATIVE AMERICANS
MUSLIM LIVES MATTER
PROTECT WOMEN
