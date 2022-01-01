Cassie Michieli

I am a born and raised Arizona native and I love every part of my state! Having been here all my life has truly helped my clients feel at ease and confident when buying or selling their home. As a mother of 5 young kids, I know what its like to juggle multiple tasks and handle obstacles. Being an honest, knowledgeable and trustworthy professional makes those obstacles not as difficult to get past. Finding your perfect home is fun, rewarding and a huge life event! I love being there with my clients every step of the way to make sure the process is as smooth and stress free as possible. You won't find someone who will work harder for you than me. Years and years of training as an athlete taught me that nothing comes easy and when you work for it, you can achieve anything. I have carried that discipline on with me to my career as a Real Estate Professional and I can't wait to help you find your perfect home or get you the best offer on your current home.