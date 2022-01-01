Catherine Hu
Hi, my name is Catherine. I am a Digital Artist and Animator. I like to read too! Some of my favorite series are Warrior Cats, Wings of Fire, and Percy Jackson. I also have a cat!
Hi, my name is Catherine. I am a Digital Artist and Animator. I like to read too! Some of my favorite series are Warrior Cats, Wings of Fire, and Percy Jackson. I also have a cat!
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company