Cathy Pate

Looking for someone to represent you in your next real estate purchase or sale? You’ll want a realtor that really knows the area. I was born and raised in the tri-county area also known as the River Region. My family and I still currently reside here where my husband and I raised our family. I am super focused on the wants and needs of my clients and what it takes to bring your home dreams and ambitions to fruition. I am a down to earth realtor that listens to what my clients wants and needs are and I always want them to know that I have their back. I will always provide them with the knowledge and resources they need in order to make their transition as smooth as possible. So, when you think real estate, think Cathy Pate! Call me today!