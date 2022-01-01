Cecilia Fletcher

CBeautyStylez is a well rounded business that specializes in numerous hair services such as, Braiding, Hair extensions, Styling, Chemical, Hair coloring, Natural Hair care treatments , Haircuts and More. CBeautyStylez also provides services for occasions like proms, weddings and parties. CBeautyStylez is dedicated in providing a pleasurable experience offering a variety of hair care services at a affordable cost. My ultimate mission is providing the highest level of customer satisfaction to each valued client we strive to establish a longevity relationship with trust and loyalty. cbeautystylez nurturing and wholesome environment creates an beauty experience for clients to come and rejuvenate there spirit .