Michelle Gill Newton

A two time Breast Cancer survivor. Michelle is currently a financial aid counselor at New York University in NYC. She has had a career working for large corporations, an independent sales business coach, and self-publish author of “Direct Sellers Secrets to Staying Inspired – Your SSI”, “Sales in the Social Media Age: It Isn’t Just Door to Door Anymore”, and “The Goal Planner” Michelle encourages you to stay inspired through all of life’s challenges. In 2014 she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. She celebrated 5 years cancer free. In December of 2019 the cancer returned. Through this journey she has been passionate about breast cancer awareness & prevention.