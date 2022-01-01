Colleen Drumm

I’m a helper by nature and trade. My educational/work background consist of two Social Work degrees and 12 years working in the field. Due to having Cerebral Palsy, I’m an avid advocate for myself and other individuals with disabilities. Almost one year ago, I became a beauty influencer for my business Courageous Beyouty. Through this business I intend to influence and encourage girls and women disabled or not, that anything is possible ! Click my links to learn more about me and to follow my journey