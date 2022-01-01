Celco Inc.
Celco is Canada's leading distributor of restaurant supplies and food service equipment. We are the largest online restaurant supply store serving professionals and individual customers throughout Canada. With hundreds of thousands of products available, we have everything your commercial kitchen or restaurant needs to operate at its best. We offer several topmost brands and thousands of products available for purchase online or at our stores. Our speedy shipping, affordable prices, and exceptional customer service make Celco the best choice to meet all of your commercial kitchen, restaurant, and food service equipment needs.
Celco: Restaurant Supply & Food Service Equipment…
Celco is Canada’s leading distributor of restaurant supplies and food service equipment at wholesale prices. Shop today for Commercial Kitchen Equipment & More Call us at 1-905-364-5200
Celco: Food Service Equipment Price Lists
Celco is one of the leading foodservice equipment manufacturers and helping the food industry with innovative ideas. Download our price lists now!
AHT
Celco is Canada’s leading provider of commercial open-air merchandisers and coolers. They are perfect for secondary locations and to drive impulse sales.
A La Cart
Celco’s food delivery carts keep your food fresh and warm while transporting. Order high-quality, easy-to-carry food delivery carts at unbeatable prices.
Quality Restaurant Hood Systems
Get high-quality yet affordable commercial kitchen hood systems and kitchen ventilation systems for your commercial kitchen from Celco. Talk to us to learn more.
Capkold
CapKold makes commercial food service equipment that are made to hold up to extreme conditions and provide high production to food service operators.
Celcold
Shop your commercial refrigeration Products, commercial freezer, ice cream equipment, angle top freezers, & countertop refrigerator at Celco. Give us a call to find out more.
Celcook Commercial Microwave Ovens
Shop your commercial microwave ovens, restaurant ovens, high-speed ovens, and compact ovens by Celcook at Celco. For more details, give us a call.
Celcook by Pratica
Cook fast with high-speed ovens from Celcook by Pratica! Shop commercial high-speed ovens and commercial pizza ovens at Celco. Shop Now!
Celcook Heated Display Cases
Entice customers with an attractive food warmer or a heated display cabinet by Celcook. Shop commercial heated display cases at affordable prices!
Comark
Celco is providing Comark's instruments featuring precision thermometers, data loggers, and wireless monitoring solutions for the food service industry. Shop Now!
Cornelius
Shop a diverse range of Cornelius products, including ice machines, beverage dispensers, and cooling equipment at Celco. Explore our products now!
Kelvinator
Get the best deals on Kelvinator commercial refrigeration Equipment & products when you shop the largest selection at Celco of Commercial Refrigerators. Visit our website or stores to explore more!
FWE
Shop a diverse range of FWE (Food Warming Equipment) products including, Food Warmers, Holding Equipment, moisture-holding cabinets, commercial refrigerators, aluminum racks, and more.
Groen
Visit our website for high-quality Groen commercial foodservice equipment, including commercial steamers, kettles, tilt skillet, cooker-mixers, and more.
Healthcare Solutions
At Celco, we understand it's hard to run a professional kitchen. We provide healthcare food service equipment and consultations all over Canada to help our customers.
Ice-O-Matic
Discover Ice-O-Matic ice machines, dispensers, and bins, all at Celco! Shop the widest variety of Ice-O-Matic products at affordable prices throughout Canada.
Canada Commercial Ice Cream Machine: Soft Serve M…
Learn more about your options for commercial ice cream machines in Canada. Celco makes your choice easy with the best-designed and most reliable brands for kitchen equipment.
Meistercook
Celco is trusted distributor of Meister Cook, an innovative designer and manufacturer of quality foodservice equipment. Shop Now!
Nieco
Shop a diverse range of Nieco commercial foodservice equipment, including automatic boilers, high-speed toasters, and more at Celco. Explore Now!
Powersoak
Celco is a trusted and leading distributor of Power Soak, a leading commercial washing equipment manufacturer. Explore all Power Soak products here!
Randell
Purchase commercial refrigeration equipment for your professional kitchen or restaurant at affordable prices by Randell at Celco. Shop Now!
Rotisol
Shop a diverse range of Rotisol commercial foodservice equipment, including gas rotisserie, electric rotisserie, and much more at Celco. Explore Now!
Silver King
Shop extensive line of Silver King products, including display cases, merchandisers, refrigerators, fountainettes, prep tables, & milk dispensers at Celco.
Spaceman
Celco offers comprehensive lines of Spaceman soft serve and frozen beverage equipment for the commercial foodservice industry. Shop Spaceman products now!
Veetsan
Shop Veetsan’s commercial dishwashing equipment, including glasswashers, undercounter dishwashers, and hood type dishwasher at Celco. Explore Veetsan products now!
Commercial Kitchen Equipment in Ontario
Celco’s range of commercial kitchen equipment in Ontario could be saving you time, effort, and money in the kitchen. Contact us for demos and pricing.
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment in Vancouver, …
Commercial coolers are one of the most important items in any kitchen. Designed to keep food at the perfect temperature, they ensure your menu ingredients are kept fresh. Without proper freezing and refrigeration, many professional kitchens in restaurants, hotels, arenas, and other food-service businesses simply wouldn
Commercial Kitchen Equipment in Atlantic Canada
Professional kitchen equipment can take food service to the next level. At Celco, we have more than 45 years of experience in providing businesses with high-quality, professional-grade equipment. We’re a Canadian distributor that provides restaurant equipment to all areas of Atlantic Canada including Halifax, Dartmouth
Commercial Microwave Ovens in Edmonton, Calgary a…
Celco’s range of commercial microwave ovens will streamline your professional kitchen. Serving businesses in Edmonton, Calgary and Rocky View County.
Commercial Restaurant Kitchen Equipment Checklist
Running a commercial kitchen is highly stressful. Your team needs to keep up with the influx of orders while maintaining the quality of dish...
Commercial Restaurant Kitchen Equipment Checklist…
Running a commercial kitchen is highly stressful. Your team needs to keep up with the influx of orders while maintaining the quality of dishes their putting out. Not to mention the part where they need to get the customers’ demands and special requests...
Beginner's Guide to Choosing a Commercial Ice Cre…
Commercial ice cream machines are essential for businesses that serve these sweet frozen treats. They come in different sizes and types, dep...
Buying The Right Restaurant Kitchen Equipment in …
Running a restaurant can be a nightmare without the right Toronto kitchen equipment and tools. They are essential investments that make sure...
Buying The Right Restaurant Kitchen Equipment in …
Running a restaurant can be a nightmare without the right Toronto kitchen equipment and tools. They are essential investments that make sure...
How to Pick the Right Soft Serve Ice Cream Machin…
In the heat of summer, nothing will tempt customers more than fresh, cool soft serve ice cream that is ready to serve. In fact, you can tantalize people’s taste buds year-round with this delicious …