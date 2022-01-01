celcook
Celco is committed to customer satisfaction. We promise that you'll receive the product you need, when you need it. We'll also follow up with you to ensure you're happy with your new Celcook product. Celco proudly stands behind our products and service commitment warranty.
Combi Oven Commercial | Combination Ovens | Combi…
Combi Oven Commercial is one of the most versatile ovens in the market. Have more control while cooking those lip-smacking recipes with combi oven commercial by Celcook.
Copa Express (High Speed Oven) | Celcook
Copa Express speed oven is engineered for cooking fresh, chilled, or frozen food, resulting in delicious taste, ideal browning, and crisping. Buy Now! Call Us at (866) 697-0103
Celcook by Pratica - STi 16" Pizza Oven - Celcook
Model No: CPSTi626S/D Pizza Oven Height: 13.3" (17.4" with legs) Width: 27.7" Depth: 31" (with handle) Weight : 209.4 lb Spec Sheets: English Manuals:
1000 Watt Ovens: Commercial Microwave Oven | Comm…
1000-watt commercial microwave ovens by Celcook are perfect commercial cooking equipment for restaurants & low volume kitchens. Contact us to know more!
Compact Microwave Ovens | Compact Pizza Oven | Co…
From quick, light-duty jobs to intensive cooking sessions, our compact microwave ovens can handle all your cooking requirements efficiently. Buy Best Compact Ovens Now! Call us (866) 697-0103
Commercial Warming Oven | Food Warmers & Holding …
Food Warmers & Holding Equipment, Commercial Warming Oven supports your kitchen’s speed, efficiency, and profitability. Celcook offers a wide range of microwave & high capacity ovens, Food Warming Equipment in Canada.
Celcook CPCE536 | Chef Express Combination Microw…
The Chef Express rapid cook oven utilizes a combination of convection heat, high speed impinged air, bottom infrared, and precision microwave to reduce cook times.
Rocket Express Ovens CPRE530 which is Easy To Cle…
Rocket Express CPRE530 is User friendly controls and having Variable speed impingement airflow. To know more call our experts now (866) 697-0103
CCM1200 | 1200 Watt Commercial Restaurant Microwa…
1200 watt compact commercial microwave oven, 11 power levels, 3 stage cooking, along with USB compatibility feature to help cook quickly.
CCM1800 | 1800 Watt Compact Commercial Microwave …
1800 watt compact commercial microwave oven, 11 power levels, 3 tage cooking, along with USB compatibility feature to help cook quickly.
CCM2100 | 2100 Watt Compact Commercial Microwave …
2100 watt compact commercial microwave oven, 11 power levels, 3 tage cooking, along with USB compatibility feature to help cook quickly.