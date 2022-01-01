Celco Collections
Celco is Canada's leading distributor of restaurant supplies and food service equipment. We are the largest online restaurant supply store serving professionals and individual customers throughout Canada.
Celcook - CCM1200 - 1200 Watt Compact Microwave O…
1200 watt compact commercial microwave oven, 11 power levels, 3 stage cooking, along with USB compatibility feature to help cook quickly.
Celcook - CCM1800 - 1800 Watt Compact Microwave O…
Model No: CCM1800 Height: 13.25" (337 mm) Width: 16.5" (419 mm) Depth: 22.5" (572 mm) Weight : 65 lbs (29.5 kg) Spec Sheets: English French Manuals: English French Autocad: English Revit: English Description 1800 Watt Compact Commercial Microwave Oven - 0.6 cu.ft 11 Power Levels, 3 Stage Cooking 10 Programm
Celcook - CCM2100 - 2100 Watt Compact Microwave O…
Model No: CCM2100 Height: 13.25" (337 mm) Width: 16.5" (419 mm) Depth: 22.5" (572 mm) Weight : 65 lbs (29.5 kg) Spec Sheets: English French Manuals: English French Autocad: English Revit: English Description 2100 Watt Compact Commercial Microwave Oven - 0.6 cu.ft 11 Power Levels, 3 Stage Cooking 10 Programm
Celcook - CEL1000D - 1000 Watt Dial Microwave Oven
Model No: CEL1000D Height: 12" (305 mm) Width: 20" (508 mm) Depth: 17" (432 mm) Weight: 34 lbs (15.4 kg) Spec Sheets: English French Manuals: English French Autocad: English Revit: English Description 1000 Watt Commercial Dial Timer Microwave Oven - 0.8 cu.ft. Maximum cook time of 60 minutes and equipped wit
Celcook - CEL1000T - 1000 Watt Microwave Oven
Model No: CEL1000T Height: 12" (305 mm) Width: 20" (508 mm) Depth: 17" (330 mm) Weight: 34lbs (15.4 kg) Spec Sheets: English French Manuals: English French Autocad: English Revit: English Description 1000 Watt Commercial Touch Pad Microwave Oven - 0.8 cu. ft. 5 power levels, 3 stage cooking and 10 programma
Celcook - CEL1200HT - 1200 Watt High Capacity Mic…
Model No: CEL1200HT Height: 14.5" (368 mm) Width: 22.6" (565 mm) Depth: 20.8" (533 mm) Weight : 71 lbs (30.4 kg Spec Sheets: English French Autocad: English Revit: English Description 1200 Watt High Capacity Touch Pad Commercial Microwave Oven - 1.2 cu.ft 5 Power Levels, 3 Stage Cooking 10 Programmable Menu It
Celcook - CEL1800HT - 1800 Watt High Capacity Mic…
Model No: CEL1800HT Height: 14.5" (368 mm) Width: 22.25" (565 mm) Depth: 21" (533 mm) Weight : 77 lbs (34.9 kg) Spec Sheets: English French Manuals: English French Autocad: English Revit: English Description 1800 Watt High Capacity Touch Pad Commercial Microwave Oven - 1.2 cu.ft 5 Power Levels, 3 Stage Cook
Celcook - CEL2100HT - 2100 Watt High Capacity Mic…
Model No: CEL2100HT Height: 14.5" (368 mm) Width: 22.25" (565 mm) Depth: 21" (533 mm) Weight : 77 lbs (34.9 kg) Spec Sheets: English French Manuals: English French Autocad: English Revit: English Description 2100 Watt High Capacity Touch Pad Commercial Microwave Oven - 1.2 cu.ft 5 Power Levels, 3 Stage Cook
Celcook - CMD1000T - 1000 Watt High Capacity Micr…
Model No: CMD1000T Height: 13.5" Width: 21.8" Depth: 19.1" Weight : 32 lbs. Spec Sheets: English Manuals: English French Autocad: English Revit: English Description 1.2 cu. ft. 1000 watts very quiet operation excellent cooking results 5 power levels 10 pre-programmed pads - expand to 100
Celcook Heated Display Cases - CHD-22CAL - Calio…
Model No: CHD-22CAL Spec Sheets: English Description Brushed Stainless Steel Double Shelf Tempered Glass Anodized Aluminum Frame Maximum Energy Temperature Control Thermostat Flexible Jacketed Cord LED Light cUL and NSF
Celcook Heated Display Cases - CHD-43ERA - Erato…
Model No: CHD-43ERA Spec Sheets: English Description Brushed Stainless Steel Double Shelf Tempered Glass Anodized Aluminum Frame Maximum Energy Temperature Control Thermostat Flexible Jacketed Cord LED Light cUL and NSF
Celcook Heated Display Cases - CHD-22CLIO - Clio …
Model No: CHD-22CLIO Spec Sheets: English Description Brushed Stainless Steel Double Shelf Tempered Glass Anodized Aluminum Frame Maximum Energy Temperature Control Thermostat Flexible Jacketed Cord LED Light cUL and NSF
Celcook Heated Display Cases - CHD-22ERA - Erato …
Model No: CHD-22ERA Spec Sheets: English Description Brushed Stainless Steel Double Shelf Tempered Glass Anodized Aluminum Frame Maximum Energy Temperature Control Thermostat Flexible Jacketed Cord LED Light cUL and NSF
Celcook Heated Display Cases - CHD-33CAL - Caliop…
Model No: CHD-33CAL Spec Sheets: English Description Brushed Stainless Steel Double Shelf Tempered Glass Anodized Aluminum Frame Maximum Energy Temperature Control Thermostat Flexible Jacketed Cord LED Light cUL and NSF
Celcook Heated Display Cases - CHD-33CLIO - Clio …
Model No: CHD-33CLIO Spec Sheets: English Description Brushed Stainless Steel Double Shelf Tempered Glass Anodized Aluminum Frame Maximum Energy Temperature Control Thermostat Flexible Jacketed Cord LED Light cUL and NSF
Celcook Heated Display Cases - CHD-33ERA - Erato …
Model No: CHD-33ERA Spec Sheets: English Description Brushed Stainless Steel Double Shelf Tempered Glass Anodized Aluminum Frame Maximum Energy Temperature Control Thermostat Flexible Jacketed Cord LED Light cUL and NSF
Celcook Heated Display Cases - CHD-TOWER - Erato …
Model No: CHD-TOWER Height: 14.5" (368 mm) Width: 22.25" (565 mm) Depth: 21" (533 mm) Weight : 77 lbs (34.9 kg) Spec Sheets: English Description Brushed Stainless Steel Double Shelf Tempered Glass Anodized Aluminum Frame Maximum Energy Temperature Control Thermostat Flexible Jacketed Cord LED Light cUL and NSF
Celcook Heated Display Cases - CHD2-19ACL - ACL L…
Model No: CHD2-19ACL Spec Sheets: English Description Brushed Stainless Steel Double Shelf Tempered Glass Anodized Aluminum Frame Maximum Energy Temperature Control Thermostat Flexible Jacketed Cord LED Light cUL and NSF
Celcook Heated Display Cases - CHD2-24ACL - ACL L…
Model No: CHD2-24ACL Spec Sheets: English Description Brushed Stainless Steel Double Shelf Tempered Glass Anodized Aluminum Frame Maximum Energy Temperature Control Thermostat Flexible Jacketed Cord LED Light cUL and NSF