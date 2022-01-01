Central Lutheran Church-Van Nuys

Here at Central Lutheran Church in Van Nuys we are committed to serving the community and those in need. We provide a place of worship for those of faith, food for families and individuals struggling along with spiritual care and support to those seeking it. We partner with organizations and individuals to offer classes in mental health, gardening, English classes with GED, Exercise and Addiction programs to help our community and marginalized neighbors learn the skills they need to improve their overall situations. We invite you to visit us to hear the message or to be a part of the many ways we serve and are called to serve. ALL are welcomed here! We are an ELCA inclusive community!