Expert Braider!! FOUNDER OF BRAIDCLUB.HOUSE I TEACH CHILDREN AND ADULTS HOW TO BRAID! I WILL TRAVEL TO TEACH A FREE CLASS, AS LONG AS THERE ARE AT LEAST TEN CHILDREN ATTENDING!

Free Braiding Classes

Free Braiding Classes for children ten and under!

🥳Braid Birthday Parties

Is your daughter having a birthday party with all her friends, and you would like them to experience the ultimate braid party? All guests will receive a bedazzled braid! Everyone will be talking about this party for a long time! 🥳First Package: Bedazzled braid for all guests. $250 🥳Second Package: Bedazzled braid for all guests, and a braid kit for the birthday girl. $350 🥳Third Package: Bedazzled braid for all guests, braid kit for birthday girl, and surprise gift bags for all guest! $400