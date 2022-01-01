🥳Braid Birthday Parties

Is your daughter having a birthday party with all her friends, and you would like them to experience the ultimate braid party? All guests will receive a bedazzled braid! Everyone will be talking about this party for a long time! 🥳First Package: Bedazzled braid for all guests. $250 🥳Second Package: Bedazzled braid for all guests, and a braid kit for the birthday girl. $350 🥳Third Package: Bedazzled braid for all guests, braid kit for birthday girl, and surprise gift bags for all guest! $400