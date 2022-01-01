Chakras and movement
CHAKRAS-MOVEMENT MUSIC-MANDALA ART are at the heart of the somatic healing modality I facilitate. After realizing how much I needed to move my body, I finally discovered a modality that I was happy to practice (even after a super long day of work!) and had everything I liked: meditation, music and movement. I was curious about chakras and the art component and loved that is not about making something 'beautiful'... I got certified in 2021 and am so grateful for everything I was able to discover about myself through this work. It is greatly based on Jungian principles and we dive into archetypal work. This is a non-denominational healing movement modality. It is about FEELING, and accessing our subconscious in a gentle, yet powerful way. Anyone can participate. Some people will just come to experience the healing power of music, while sitting. All of you is welcome. Feel free to get in touch via the vocal note messaging below or via the contact form on the website! https://www.celinesauvet.com
[GROUP-ONLINE] Reboot your base chakra experience
4 times year, I facilitate a 10 days group experience to help re-energize the base chakra, that is at the core of our entire energy center! Learn more by clicking on the link!
[1:1-ONLINE] Coaching/mentoring pre-booking call
You are interested in learning about the chakras not only from the mind but also to experience it in your body. I offer a program to do on your own (with specific chakra-resonant music, chakras meditations, and mandala art) that can be enriched by individual coaching/mentoring sessions to provide more support. This call is for you if this is something you would like to do and feel ready for (investment starts in 4 figures)-and you would like a custom-design plan for your personal journey.
[GROUP-BEAUMONT,TX] Discovery intro playshop
A 60-90ish* mn introductory playshop to discover and experience this work. Some clients come to these repeatedly to stay in touch with the practice! If you want to continue with a whole cycle over a few weeks, you will be given the chance to register with a special incentive. Limited spots, please register ASAP if interested. Feel free to send the link to anyone who could be interested/in any group where it would be welcome! (let me know if you do share!) * depending on group participation
[GROUP-BEAUMONT,TX] 9 weeks Freedom Cycle
Start an experiential 9 weeks journey through your entire body energy system! Dates, price and more info-click here!
[GROUP-BEAUMONT,TX]Solstices/Equinoxes celebration
4 times a year, we gather for a celebratory playshop in Beaumont TX. It's like a spiritual party that has the same components as usual but in a longer format (the gathering is 3hrs in total). If you are experienced in meditation and you have a regular physical(even moderate activity), we welcome you!