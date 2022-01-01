Chakras and movement

CHAKRAS-MOVEMENT MUSIC-MANDALA ART are at the heart of the somatic healing modality I facilitate. After realizing how much I needed to move my body, I finally discovered a modality that I was happy to practice (even after a super long day of work!) and had everything I liked: meditation, music and movement. I was curious about chakras and the art component and loved that is not about making something 'beautiful'... I got certified in 2021 and am so grateful for everything I was able to discover about myself through this work. It is greatly based on Jungian principles and we dive into archetypal work. This is a non-denominational healing movement modality. It is about FEELING, and accessing our subconscious in a gentle, yet powerful way. Anyone can participate. Some people will just come to experience the healing power of music, while sitting. All of you is welcome. Feel free to get in touch via the vocal note messaging below or via the contact form on the website! https://www.celinesauvet.com