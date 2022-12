Chandler x Oliver

Chandler Oliver is a hip-hop artist from Brooklyn Park, Mn Creating Rap For The Moment™ Which means creating music for everyday life circumstances. Chandler is currently working with his producer Dru Dyer on his new full length project called "The Chandler Oliver LP" which is set to release January of 2024. Chandler's influences include; Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, NF, Lecrae, Worldwide Chaos, Nigel T, G00db0iii, Dru Dyer & Skittles Hip-hop.