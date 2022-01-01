educate yourself, make a change
Anti-Asian Violence Resources
Resources for those affected as well as allies looking to help
Current World Issues
The Castiel Project
Donate to The Trevor Project
Dean is Love
Donate to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health)
Sam Winchester Project
Donate to Together We Rise
The Jack Kline Project
Donate to Random Acts (Ten Years of Kindness Campaign)
The Eileen Leahy Fundraiser
Donate to The Global Foundation for Children with Hearing Loss
The Miracle Project
Donate to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals)
Gabriel's Gift
Donate to Action Against Hunger
The Charlie Bradbury Project
Donate to Girls Who Code
Shop Stands
Donate to charities via purchasing SPN merchandise
