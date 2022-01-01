Charlotte Brown

I’m a associate with 7k, if you like to collect coins you will love this company. If your looking to make extra income, 7k is the place for you. Their are 2 types of memberships $199 if you just want to be a collector or take advantage of all the great benefits that you get, $499 is more for if your wanting to make extra income on top of all the other. But you can purchase Gold/Silver bullion, coins, & jewelry at dealer direct no middle man, No Minimum & No Maximum. I would love to show you what all 7k has to offer! Here’s my website 7kmetals.com/charj