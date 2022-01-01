Elyssa <3
Heyyy, my name’s Elyssa! If you’re from Wattpad, Insta or anywhere else (🧍🏽♂️) hey :) A few things: I’m a minor :-|, kpop and dbh enthusiast </3, Hispanic :>, ults are nct, seventeen, and treasure :0
Heyyy, my name’s Elyssa! If you’re from Wattpad, Insta or anywhere else (🧍🏽♂️) hey :) A few things: I’m a minor :-|, kpop and dbh enthusiast </3, Hispanic :>, ults are nct, seventeen, and treasure :0
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company