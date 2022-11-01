Chat To Dem

Straight-out of Jamaica comes two truth-seeking millennial thinkers revered for their opinionated views on everything involving society. Light a J, sip on your favorite drink or listen while you work. With episodes dropping every week, @mariovenenno and @uniquechenique will be shouting out influencers and people who are making a solid impact in the Jamaican/Black community, encouraging unorthodox outlooks for the future and exploring all the controversial hard to speak on topics that plague our society and affect us all in an ever changing highly technological world. [the inevitable discovery of what we would rather not know] all on a journey to self betterment. If you're not Jamaican you may even learn a thing or two. Subscribe Now!