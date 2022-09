Sangria the Therapy Basset

Hi, my name is Sangria! I’m sweet, like the wine! My nickname is Cheeks 🐶💕I am a therapy dog, and I love to visit the Fort Sam Air Force students every Sunday! I love a good walk, and am always up for a snack, howl, or anything silly you can think of! Oh! And guess what!? I’m in my very own children’s book too! Follow me for my next adventure! Love, Sangria