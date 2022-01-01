Cheetah Loyalty
Reward customer behaviors, build lasting relationships, and deliver value at every interaction with our scalable loyalty solution.
Over a 20% increase in basket size
Launched in the first half of 2021, the Bakers Delight Dough Getters loyalty program has exceeded business expectations.
Purebaby strengthens customer journey and loyalty
Within weeks, 90% of our sales were coming from digital, whereas previously only 10% of their sales came from online retail.
Local, Members-Only Loyalty Experiences
Fleet Feet boosted its customer loyalty and Net Promoter Score through new loyalty scheme that generates complete customer profiles and better behavioral insights.