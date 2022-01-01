CHERRYBACKGROUNDS®
6-Piece east coast/midwest collective CHERRYBACKGROUNDS® delves into lo-fidelity angst and grunge internet rap and singing with an emphasis on electronic production and instrumentation.
"SERATONIC" Out Now!!
CHERRYBACKGROUNDS® have released their 2nd full length album out now on all platforms.
"what's worth worrying about" by bridges.
bridges brings us his debut album "what's worth worrying about" featuring idiot child under his lofi alias j brij. on a few songs.
"Gold Lights" by kiddzane & idiot child
Produced written and performed by kiddzane and idiot child. Out now on all platforms.
"Fiery" by JusMic
JusMic brings us his debut album "Fiery" featuring eight lyrically and intentionally refreshing rap songs.