Ersin Eren

I am a licensed Realtor® in Chicago, IL with Pearson Realty Group. I earned my bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and am experienced in negotiation, marketing, and sales. In addition to English, I speak Turkish and Bosnian fluently. I have lived and worked in Chicago for over 20 years and absolutely love it. Through my time here, I have gotten to know the city inside out and can help you select the best neighborhood for your family’s needs. If you are selling: I will work with you to get you the fairest price, in the least amount of time, using the latest technology and online marketing tools to maximize your property’s reach and find the most qualified buyer. If you are buying: I will work hard to provide you with the best information and market data available so that you can make the most informed decision when buying your new home. I will also be there to assist you and make sure you are well-equipped to be in the strongest possible position during negotiations. Why choose Ersin as your real estate agent? When it comes down to it, I genuinely listen to my clients and work tirelessly on their behalf so that their dream home can become a reality. “It would be a pleasure and an honor to work for you.”