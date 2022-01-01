Chris Luna

Passionate and driven, Broker Associate Chris Luna has worked in the world of real estate for over 15 years. His history of proven success is founded on the exemplary level of customer service he provides each of his clients, as well as his incredible work ethic and in-depth market knowledge. When it's time to sell, Chris leverages his market knowledge to effectively market and sell a home for the best price possible. For those looking to move, he is adept in matching home buyers with the perfect property. Currently with COMPASS, Chris works diligently to ensure a smooth transaction every time. Native to the East Bay, Chris is a local with over 20 years of experience in customer service and sales. Chris originally began selling real estate in Las Vegas while concurrently working as a loan originator. The time he spent helping people select and apply for a loan and purchase a home, provided him with an intimate knowledge of the home buying and selling process and helped him to forge many meaningful relationships. Today, his largely referral-based business serves Alameda, Contra Costa, Solano & Napa County. Chris understands that buying or selling a home is a big step and at times can feel overwhelming, which is why he makes a point to be present every step of the way. He truly enjoys teaching his clients the ins and outs of the real estate process. His patient, positive attitude is just one of the many reasons his clients keep coming back again and again. A skilled negotiator and innovative, out of the box thinker, Chris truly goes to bat for his clients. With so many years of experience, he is no stranger to cultivating success in difficult markets, navigating the intricacies of unconventional transactions and applying finesse to difficult negotiations. When marketing a home, Chris utilizes the widespread reach of social media, the latest technology as well as print media to provide the best possible exposure. As his many satisfied clients can attest, Chris is a valuable resource on everything from home valuations to strategic marketing, to consulting on multiple offer situations. For everything real estate, Chris is exactly who you want on your side.