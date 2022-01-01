CHRISTENSEN LAW

Christensen Law is a preeminent Michigan law firm specializing in personal injury, traumatic brain injury (TBI), wrongful death, truck, car, and motorcycle accidents. With offices in Detroit, Southfield, Ann Arbor, and Grand Rapids, the firm’s experienced trial attorneys have secured record-setting settlements and verdicts for accident victims throughout the state. The firm’s ethos is rooted in empathy, as demonstrated by its commitment to compassionate client care and the support of local communities and charities. Christensen Law has received a First Tier ranking in Detroit in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for the 2021 Edition of “Best Law Firms.” The firm is also recognized as a Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent Law Firm.