Christina Gerdes, E-RYT500, YACEP's Avatar

Christina Gerdes, E-RYT500, YACEP

▪ Private Yoga lessons tailored to fit your body, mind and spirit. ▪ Bring Yoga into Your Everyday Life with A REAL LIFE YOGA PRACTICE. ▪ Yoga Mentoring, Ayurveda Guidance, Group Classes, Workshops & Special Events.

Add to Contacts