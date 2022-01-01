Christine Mallard

Hello and welcome to my page ! I am a 2022 Student-Athlete with a passion to make a large impact in this world ✰ Utilizing Digital/Interactive Media, I will become a successful entrepreneur and create my own digital media company that will reach new ways in the community and the world . Along with this I want to go as far as my track career will take me ( Going professional even ) and still manage all my other ambitions . I hope you'll be able to support me on this journey I will take - Christine Mallard® Below are links to my socials and additional links ! Please contact me for business related inquires, I will get back to you as soon as possible :)