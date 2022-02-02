Welcome to the Channel Islands Integrative Health Alliance
CIIHA is a community driven organisation which aims to raise questions about the current COVID 19 pandemic and the legitimacy of the current emergency powers that have been granted that undermine our human rights, civil liberties and freedoms. Please explore our Flowpage and feel free to contact us using the link below.
Re-run of Live Event on 2.2.22
Click to view Covid Conversations 3 LIVE. The Event every one is talking about.
Click to view our Website
All the info you need to make an informed and conscious decision regarding the Covid19 vaccination
See all of our latest videos
Listen to what our qualified professionals are saying in the current Covid climate.
Please find below, other useful links in our quest to find out the truth about Covid and how it is dividing our community.
Click to watch our latest promotional video
Matt le Tissier talks about the global pandemic & whats really going on in our turbulent world.
Link to our CIIHA open letter
Our grave concerns about the handling of the COVID pandemic by Governments of the Nations of the UK.