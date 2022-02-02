Welcome to the Channel Islands Integrative Health Alliance's Avatar

CIIHA is a community driven organisation which aims to raise questions about the current COVID 19 pandemic and the legitimacy of the current emergency powers that have been granted that undermine our human rights, civil liberties and freedoms. Please explore our Flowpage and feel free to contact us using the link below.

