CIPAC News and Press
University of the Pacific Community Involvement Program Alumni Club's landing page for articles about our alumni news and successes. Send us any articles we may have missed by clicking the envelope
Deanne Machado Named to '40 Under 40' List
received the 40 under 40 award from the Sacramento Business Journal for her outstanding work
Jarrod Vargas Shares Experience w/ State Assembly
Selected to speak on issues facing college transfer students
Alicia Perry Staff Years of Service Recognition
Recognized at Pacific for the second annual Champions of Diversity Awards
Allison Dumas named a Champion of Diversity
Allison Dumas & Lott Hill are recipients of 2020 Champion of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards
Ernest DeLosAngeles Career in Athletics
In 2020, Ernest was appointed as the head performance coach for Team Ignite of the NBA's G League
Vice President of DEI Speaks on CIP
VP Mary Wardell-Ghirarduzzi speaks on CIP's legacy and inspiring model