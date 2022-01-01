classychassycandles
classychassycandles's Avatar

classychassycandles

Cansy bombs will blow up any room with these potent, delicious smells. Chill Chamomile, Baked Blueberry, Lull Lavender, Perky Peach. Made with soy, Cansy bombs pack a strong, clean punch and a great gift for any occasion.

Add to Contacts