Hay Day
We will have carnival games, candy/prizes, a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, food trucks and more!!! Bring your kids of all ages dressed in their favorite costume and join in on the fall fun. We still need volunteers of all kinds for this event so if you are interested in serving please click to sign up.
Backstage Small Group
Do you watch online every week but don’t live local? Are you looking to get more connected but can’t commit to an in person small group? Are you unable to join in person due to health reasons? This group is for you! Join Pastor Ron Sundays after the livestream every week to connect, discuss the sermon in more depth, get prayer and join in community to deepen your walk.
Night of Worship, BBQ & Prayer
In Psalm 149:1, the psalmist writes, “Praise the Lord! Sing to the Lord a new song. Sing his praises in the assembly of the faithful.” JOIN US AS WE GATHER TOGETHER AS ONE UNIFIED BODY ON FRIDAY OCT 21ST TO FIND POWER IN COMMUNITY, ALL IN THE NAME OF JESUS THROUGH A DEDICATED TIME OF SHARING A MEAL TOGETHER
Ready to make a difference?
We have a vision to empower and equip every disciple of Jesus to serve within our family.
