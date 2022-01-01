Clarissa Alvarado

Hello 👋🏼 My name is Clarissa Aka cnvas clarice. I’m a sucker for makeup and I’m a freelance mua from El Paso Texas. I do anything from glam to gore. I’m still finding my way around it, and I love to be able to go out of my comfort zone! I really am looking to expand my experiences to learn how to properly do SFX, prosthetics, and even maybe body paint 🎨 I’m a very passionate person, Sagittarius, and love to cook and diy. I work in healthcare caring for those with special needs and physical and mental disabilities. I love to share and influence those around me, and show a little of me and what I do plus who I am. I’m quite rad and my playlist can go from oldies to country. Can’t wait to engage with you ❤️