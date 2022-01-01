CONTORTION

Contortion is a metal band from Southern California. Their agenda is to raise awareness of the corruption in the world, and help bring about the long awaited awakening of the masses. They believe that humans are not sheep, but striking, intelligent, capable individuals; who have the power to govern themselves without the greedy sycophants that currently lead the world today. It is encouraged for the people that follow these pages here for news articles, videos, and memes \mThe flow of information and join Contortion in opening the eyes of not just America, but the world at large!