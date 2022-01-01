Corey Manning

Comedian By Night and Superhero By Day Comedian By Night: Corey headlined the world-famous Apollo Theatre in NYC, featured on Nickelodeon’s NickMom’s Night Out which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, appeared in NBC’s FAMILY FUED with Steve Harvey, and showcased at Jamie Foxx’s Laffapalooza’s New Faces In Comedy. Superhero By Day: He facilitates interactive workshops around the world, in-person and/or online, ranging from substance abuse education and prevention, bullying, making healthy choices to diversity, conflict resolution, goal setting, and elements of effective practice of mentoring.