Kacee Bohle

Agriculture lover with a passion for cultivating relationships and resources. Growing up on a row crop farm in western Indiana, and working directly with growers throughout the United States for over ten years, agriculture has become my passion and my purpose. I enjoy connecting, mentoring, and advocating for those in agriculture and am always looking for an opportunity to support others in the industry. I do much of this through The Corn Belt Cadence, an intentional network created for anyone in agriculture to cultivate relationships and resources to develop both personally and professionally. Blending sales, marketing, and communications is my specialty and adding agriculture to the mix is the cherry on top. Open to chatting about: Agriculture- Row Crops, Specialty Crops, Women in Ag, Sustainable & Regenerative Practices Growth- Leadership, Mentoring, Development Networking- Social Media, Podcasting, Business Marketing Check out The Corn Belt Cadence Mentoring Program, Podcast, & Upcoming Networking Events here👉🏻 cornbeltcadence.com