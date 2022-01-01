Courtyard by Marriott Las Cruces at NMSU

[Scroll down to see our menu!] Thank you for choosing us for your stay in Las Cruces! We hope you enjoy and please let us know if there is anything else we can do to make your stay more comfortable. Staying more than one night? Please note that we have updated our housekeeping service to protect our guests and staff against COVID-19 by eliminating frequent contact to guestrooms during their stay. Please let us know when you need any room service. For extra toiletries or fresh towels during your stay, please let our front desk know. Come try our on-site restaurant, The Bistro, for breakfast and dinner. Indoor and outdoor dining now available. You can place an order by dialing 0 on your in-room phone or stop by the desk for to-go and room delivery. We deliver wine and beer, too! Our outdoor heated pool is now open from 7 AM - 10 PM | Fitness Center open 24/7. For any questions, please let us know at the Front Desk.