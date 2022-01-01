Meghan Lunsford

We are a home-based paint party and gift boutique that loves having the opportunity to teach groups of people (no experience necessary) how to create beautiful, fun decor for their home, while also providing completed hand-painted decor to those who may be more into buying than DIYing! Proudly serving San Angelo, Texas and surrounding areas and shipping all over the world! You can find ready to go products and gifts at Olive’s Nursery located at 3402 Sherwood Way.