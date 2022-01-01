CREATIVE TWIST EVENTS
One stop shop to celebrate everything! We will help you create experiences that will become cherished memories!
Candle Making Class - 10-14
Join Botanica Naturale for a unique candle-making experience. Learn about our candle-making methods and get tips + tricks to create your own eco-friendly soy candle.
Haunted Gingerbread House Decorating – 10-21
Let’s celebrate Halloween! Join us to design your own gingerbread cookie haunted house using fun materials and techniques! *includes constructed mini gingerbread house, candy decorations
Adult Craft Night - 10-27
Join us for a night out! Personalize your own canvas bag. Create something new with paint and stencils while having a night out with friends! This project we are working with 2 bags. A canvas tote and a small pouch from The Workshop!
Petrifying Popcorn - 10-29
Boo! Pop! Haunt your way into our Halloween edition of Discovery Kitchen. Learn why popcorn pops and make delicious poppable treats.