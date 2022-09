Crimson Fx

Crimson Fx is a worship artist that is influenced by EDM, Heavy Metal, Grunge & Rap. Crimson Fx continues to push boundaries as of what worship music truely is and sounds like with his unique blend of genres and sounds. He completed 7 classes from Worship U by Bethel Music with Brian and Jenn Jonhnson. “Worship Fundamentals”, “Worship Leader”, “Song Writer”, “Team Essentials”, “Producing a Song” & “Sound Engineer”.