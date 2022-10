Crocstylelifestyle

Hey guys, a little about me. I’m Erica; most people call me “etha” I’m 30 I’m a mother of 2 handsome little guys. Where I come from, you don’t come across many opportunities to be great, so when you do get that chance, you have to take it and take advantage.I started selling the croc jibitz because wearing crocs is what the new thing is where you kind of can express your self on the 13 holes on each shoe.