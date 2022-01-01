Cross Connect Church
Cross Connect is a non-denominational, contemporary church that meets at 9:01 am and 11:01 am on Sunday mornings and streams on Facebook and YouTube. Our mission: Connecting people to Christ and community.
Cross Connect is a non-denominational, contemporary church that meets at 9:01 am and 11:01 am on Sunday mornings and streams on Facebook and YouTube. Our mission: Connecting people to Christ and community.
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company