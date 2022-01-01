Reset my code. Reset the code. Reset my soul
Instagram.3000
Enter the void
Facebook.3000
The Digital Tapestry
Youtube.3000
Nothing is real
Spotify.3000
Oh my God
Applemusic.3000
Am I Fucking Real?
Tiktok.3000
You go.
Twitter.3000
But I Didn't want you to go,
Deezer.3000
Code, the numbers that keep me here.
